In a trending hashtag #TiwaaMustGo on Twitter, they are calling on the President to relieve her of her duties for her lackadaisical attitude during the kidnapping of the girls.

Yesterday, the acting IGP, James Oppong Boanuah, confirmed that the girls are dead.

He said that a DNA test carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper’s home were that of the four girls missing who went missing in Takoradi.

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Blessing Bentum.

He added that the families of the four girls have been informed by the Police.

Below are some of the tweets calling for the firing of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa.