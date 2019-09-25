They claim the CID boss showed incompetence in dealing with the kidnapping and subsequent death of the four Takoradi girls.

Amidst the carrying of placards and the chanting of songs, the residents called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve COP Addo Danquah of her job.

READ ALSO: Missing Takoradi girls: Family rejects Nana Addo's call after DNA test confirmed death

The acting IGP, James Boanuah, last week, confirmed that a DNA test carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper’s home were that of the four girls missing who went missing in Takoradi.

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Blessing Bentum have .

Takoradi demonstrations

He added that the families of the four girls have been informed by the Police.

“A few minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4 missing girls have turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum.