The Acting Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuah announced that the DNA tests conducted on some skeletons retrieved in August of the girls have proven positive to be that of the missing Takoradi girls.

He confirmed that the missing Takoradi girls are dead.

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, and Priscilla Blessing Bentum.

"A few minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4 missing girls have turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum," the IGP said.

But Ruth Quayson's uncle who looked furious and angry after hearing the death of their daughter said the family snubbed a call from the President.

He said the call came too late and wasn't needed when some senior police officers visited the family's house to console them.

In an interview on Takoradi-based Connect FM, the uncle, Kwame Tawiah said "My sister asked them who is Akufo-Addo, does he know the families whose children are missing?” he recalled, “Akufo-Addo called on the phone but nobody spoke to him.

"We rejected it because it is not today that Akufo-Addo will call to talk to us about the matter. My brother, it is sad that Nana Akufo-Addo will call evening at this time."

I'm not sure Nana Akufo-Addo can talk to the family. When you [referring to the president] came to town, you couldn't see the family but when they are bringing us fake report that is when you want to talk to us, we don't need his call," he added.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum was first kidnapped on August 17, 2018, while Ruthlove Quayson was kidnapped on December 4, 2018, and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie also kidnapped on December 21, 2018.