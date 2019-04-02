Her reaction comes at the back of the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who said the police has discovered the location of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi.

Addressing the media at a press conference on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the police will not disclose the whereabouts of the girls for their safety.

"It's taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don’t want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders who are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound," she said.

But one of the relations of the kidnapped girls said she does not believe the Police.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, she said "Seriously, honestly speaking, I don't believe it.

"I don't believe it, because at least you have my mom number if truly you have found my sister at least you will call my mom and tell her something... but you didn't tell us anything it is only this morning you are telling us you have found the girls... Unless we see our sister face-to-face that we will believe her".

"The last time, they told us the kids are alive and they will bring them... When the Gender Minister said that it is almost three months now. Let us hear our sister's voice so that we will believe that truly, they have found her," she stated.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum was first kidnapped on August 17, 2018, while Ruthlove Quayeson was kidnapped on December 4, 2018, and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie also kidnapped on December 21, 2018.

The accused standing trial for allegedly kidnapping the three Takoradi girls, Samuel Wills, was last month heckled by parents of Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Ruthlove Quayeson.