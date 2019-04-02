She said it took them over three (3) months to locate the where the girls have been kept.

Addressing the media in Accra, Maame Yaa urged the parents of the girls to keep calm as they are working tirelessly on the case.

"It's taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don't want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. Al the stakeholders are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound", she said.

The missing girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on 21 December 2018; 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on 17 August 2018; and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on 4 December 2018.

The man suspected to be behind the kidnappings, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, who broke cell and escaped from the custody of the Takoradi Metropolitan Police Command on 30 December 2018, was re-arrested by the police.

Udoetuk-Wills was recaptured in the wee hours of Friday, 4 January 2019, by three policemen in an abandoned building in the bush at Kansawurodu, near Takoradi.

The families of the three kidnapped girls in December threatened to sue the Ghana Police Service over the delay in finding the victims and also picket the Jubilee House.