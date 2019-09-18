He said the emotions of the families are high and government will officially go mourn with them when teams are calm.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that the government sends its condolences to the bereaved family and that at an appropriate time action will be taken soon.

He, however, appealed with Ghanaians to desist from politicizing this issue and share in the grief of the families in these hard times.

He said the security of Ghanaians continues to be paramount to the government and that Ghanaians are urged to cooperate with the police in ensuring the safety of all.

The acting IGP, James Boanuah, on Monday, confirmed that a DNA test carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper’s home were that of the four girls missing who went missing in Takoradi.

Missing Takoradi girls

The names of the girls are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Blessing Bentum have .

He added that the families of the four girls have been informed by the Police.

“A few minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4 missing girls have turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum.