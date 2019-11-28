The defaulters were arrested by the Adenta police for choosing to cross the roads instead of using the footbridges.

A resident, Nana Abbiem, who was in court on Wednesday, disclosed on Adom FMs’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, that some pedestrians were fined GH¢ 50.00 while others were cautioned.

He said those who were not called during the court proceedings on Wednesday were ordered by the judge to leave their phones with the court and return on Thursday to await their sentence.

Adenta Highway footbridge

Mr Abbiem said they were conveyed in a police pickup to the court premises and are expected in court on Thursday.

The footbridges were built following a massive demonstration in the area after residents blamed several pedestrian knockdowns on the unavailability of the bridges.