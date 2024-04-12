400 acres of cocoa farms at risk due to MIGOP Mining Limited's exploration activities

However, this development will impact 169.76 hectares, comprising 190 individual farms currently undergoing rehabilitation under the COCOBOD Rehabilitation Programme.

The company is currently conducting exploration within the cocoa-producing communities including Apuoyem, Brahebebome, Brosanko, Ouagadougou, and Nkotonmire.

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the CEO of COCOBOD, has condemned the actions of MIGOP Mining Limited, accusing them of endangering the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and expressing concerns over potential losses to Ghana's cocoa production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Affected farmers have reported that the company has already erected barriers, hindering access to their farms.

Excavators and other earthmoving equipment have also been deployed to remove newly rehabilitated cocoa trees and other vegetation for mining purposes.

Boahen Aidoo has declared the company's actions illegal, emphasizing the legal protection afforded to cocoa trees.

He said "It is unlawful to destroy any cocoa tree or even to remove any tree on the cocoa farm. Which means that you can't even go there and mine. Even if loggers cannot go and take timber trees, then it means that as for mining, it cannot come to any cocoa farm at all.

ADVERTISEMENT