The company claims to have legal authorization for exploration and gold mining development from the Lands Commission since March 18, 2024.
400 acres of cocoa farms at risk due to MIGOP Mining Limited's exploration activities
Reports indicate that Ghana's cocoa production is under threat as the Minerals Commission of Ghana has granted permission to MIGOP Mining Limited (formerly known as BSD Mining), a foreign-owned gold mining firm, to utilize 4,343.69 hectares (10,859.225 acres) of cocoa plantation farmlands in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality in the Ashanti Region.
However, this development will impact 169.76 hectares, comprising 190 individual farms currently undergoing rehabilitation under the COCOBOD Rehabilitation Programme.
The company is currently conducting exploration within the cocoa-producing communities including Apuoyem, Brahebebome, Brosanko, Ouagadougou, and Nkotonmire.
Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the CEO of COCOBOD, has condemned the actions of MIGOP Mining Limited, accusing them of endangering the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and expressing concerns over potential losses to Ghana's cocoa production.
Affected farmers have reported that the company has already erected barriers, hindering access to their farms.
Excavators and other earthmoving equipment have also been deployed to remove newly rehabilitated cocoa trees and other vegetation for mining purposes.
Boahen Aidoo has declared the company's actions illegal, emphasizing the legal protection afforded to cocoa trees.
He said "It is unlawful to destroy any cocoa tree or even to remove any tree on the cocoa farm. Which means that you can't even go there and mine. Even if loggers cannot go and take timber trees, then it means that as for mining, it cannot come to any cocoa farm at all.
"The Minerals Commission is also complicit in whatever that is going on. In this instance that we are discussing, they were issued with an exploration license and not a mining lease. It is only when you've gone through all the necessary processes and procedures, then you need the final stage to establish that you have a commercial precious mineral there that is only when you will be issued with a mining lease but in this instance, they only have exploration license from the minerals commission."
