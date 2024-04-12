ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

400 acres of cocoa farms at risk due to MIGOP Mining Limited's exploration activities

Emmanuel Tornyi

Reports indicate that Ghana's cocoa production is under threat as the Minerals Commission of Ghana has granted permission to MIGOP Mining Limited (formerly known as BSD Mining), a foreign-owned gold mining firm, to utilize 4,343.69 hectares (10,859.225 acres) of cocoa plantation farmlands in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Galamsey cocoa farm
Galamsey cocoa farm

The company claims to have legal authorization for exploration and gold mining development from the Lands Commission since March 18, 2024.

Recommended articles

However, this development will impact 169.76 hectares, comprising 190 individual farms currently undergoing rehabilitation under the COCOBOD Rehabilitation Programme.

The company is currently conducting exploration within the cocoa-producing communities including Apuoyem, Brahebebome, Brosanko, Ouagadougou, and Nkotonmire.

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the CEO of COCOBOD, has condemned the actions of MIGOP Mining Limited, accusing them of endangering the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and expressing concerns over potential losses to Ghana's cocoa production.

ADVERTISEMENT
Galamsey affects cocoa farms
Galamsey affects cocoa farms Pulse Ghana

Affected farmers have reported that the company has already erected barriers, hindering access to their farms.

Excavators and other earthmoving equipment have also been deployed to remove newly rehabilitated cocoa trees and other vegetation for mining purposes.

Boahen Aidoo has declared the company's actions illegal, emphasizing the legal protection afforded to cocoa trees.

He said "It is unlawful to destroy any cocoa tree or even to remove any tree on the cocoa farm. Which means that you can't even go there and mine. Even if loggers cannot go and take timber trees, then it means that as for mining, it cannot come to any cocoa farm at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Minerals Commission is also complicit in whatever that is going on. In this instance that we are discussing, they were issued with an exploration license and not a mining lease. It is only when you've gone through all the necessary processes and procedures, then you need the final stage to establish that you have a commercial precious mineral there that is only when you will be issued with a mining lease but in this instance, they only have exploration license from the minerals commission."

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teenage pregnancy

Men aged 20 to 39 responsible for 86% of teenage pregnancies in Tema

PRESEC

Police apprehend four PRESEC students in faux kidnapping scheme

Murder

NDC youth organizer fatally stabbed, wife in custody

Ghana Police

Body of missing 3-year-old girl found in Asokore Mampong, tongue missing