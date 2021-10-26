RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

40,000 Health service workers declare strike over poor conditions of service

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Over 40,000 Health service workers have declared a nationwide strike over alleged unfair treatment by the government towards their members.

Strike
Strike

The strike comes off today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Recommended articles

According to the General Secretary of the Union, Franklin Owusu Ansah, the strike would depend on how the government team facilitated their negotiations in good faith and concluded all outstanding issues.

Addressing the press, he said: "It is not the wish of the union to cause industrial disharmony and disrupt the smooth delivery of health services but the continuous disregard by the government to respond to our simple request has pushed us to the wall, and this far."

"Today, 25 October 2021, must be the last day our members must go to work.

"From tomorrow, 26 October 2021, we ask you to please stay at home until you hear from your leaders," he said.

He stated that their condition of service had not seen any proper implementation since 2016.

"Your resumption of duty will depend on the government and its negotiations to act in good faith.

"This unfair treatment meted to us must stop because our members are outraged and fed up," he added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Accra is the second most expensive city in the world – Survey reveals

Vehicular traffic in Accra

Ghanaian graduates are miseducated; they only attend school for certificates – Joe Wise

Joe Osei Owusu

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy dies of heart attack

Ambassador Quartey Koranteng presents her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Ghana to outdoor herbal medicines to cure COVID-19

Herbal medicine file photo