40,000 Health service workers declare strike over poor conditions of service

According to the General Secretary of the Union, Franklin Owusu Ansah, the strike would depend on how the government team facilitated their negotiations in good faith and concluded all outstanding issues.

Addressing the press, he said: "It is not the wish of the union to cause industrial disharmony and disrupt the smooth delivery of health services but the continuous disregard by the government to respond to our simple request has pushed us to the wall, and this far."

"Today, 25 October 2021, must be the last day our members must go to work.

"From tomorrow, 26 October 2021, we ask you to please stay at home until you hear from your leaders," he said.

He stated that their condition of service had not seen any proper implementation since 2016.

"Your resumption of duty will depend on the government and its negotiations to act in good faith.