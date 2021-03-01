While the death toll increased to 607, the infection tally reached 84,023.

The recovery rates stand at 77,972 with 5,444 active cases.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 47,468

Ashanti Region - 14,600

Western Region - 5,286

Eastern Region - 3,730

Central Region - 2,936

Volta Region - 1,814

Northern Region - 1,255

Upper East Region - 1,175

Bono East Region - 1,172

Bono Region - 1,040

Western North Region - 797

Ahafo Region - 666

Upper West Region - 402

Oti Region - 280

North East Region - 98

Savannah Region - 72