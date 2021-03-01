While the death toll increased to 607, the infection tally reached 84,023.
The recovery rates stand at 77,972 with 5,444 active cases.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 47,468
Ashanti Region - 14,600
Western Region - 5,286
Eastern Region - 3,730
Central Region - 2,936
Volta Region - 1,814
Northern Region - 1,255
Upper East Region - 1,175
Bono East Region - 1,172
Bono Region - 1,040
Western North Region - 797
Ahafo Region - 666
Upper West Region - 402
Oti Region - 280
North East Region - 98
Savannah Region - 72