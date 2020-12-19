Ibrahim Mobila explained that 320 out of his 413 acres of rice farm has been consumed by the fire.

According to him, he suspects arson on his farm, which is located in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah region.

Fire consumes NDC chairman's rice farm

He noted that although he will not report the incident to the Police, he will curse the perpetrators of the act.

“That person has mentioned to me before when we were planting, that no one has been able to farm (on the land) but I have come to do it,” Mr. Mobila said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I have left the person to God who is the IGP in the world, I don’t mean police IGP…I am reporting the person to God to punish him, his mother and brothers.”

He added: “The village people have done very well, about 85% got burnt but at least I have about 15% which I can recover a siege for next year.”

This comes after the famous Katamanto market in Accra was razed down by a raging fire on Wednesday morning.

Reports indicate that the cause of the fire was unknown, however, it has destroyed a lot of shops and goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The fire, according to reports, started from a place close to the Agbogbloshie Market.