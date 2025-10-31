Bursar of NOBISCO arrested over alleged theft of students' food supplies (video)

The bursar of the Northern School of Business Senior High School (NOBISCO), Fedelia Kudaariwo, has turned herself in to the police after large quantities of foodstuffs meant for students were allegedly discovered in her residence.

According to reports by Accra-based JoyNews, nine (9) bags of maize were intercepted in the school’s minibus on Thursday, October 30, while being transported out of the school’s storage facility. Two drivers, identified as Alhassan Sulemana and Osman Asma, were apprehended by community volunteers who had been monitoring suspicious activities within the school premises.

The volunteers told JoyNews that they had received information from some students about a possible syndicate involved in stealing food items from the school’s stores at night.

Acting on this tip-off, they mounted surveillance and eventually intercepted the suspects as they attempted to move the items. During questioning, one of the drivers reportedly claimed that the bursar had instructed them to deliver the goods to her home.

The team, accompanied by local residents, later proceeded to Ms Kudaariwo’s residence, where additional food items believed to belong to the school were allegedly found. She was said to have fled the premises before the team arrived but later reported herself to the police for questioning.

Headmaster of NOBISCO, Alhassan Dokurugu, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate and disappointing. He noted that the school management had been working hard to uphold its reputation, but such incidents risk undermining those efforts. Mr Dokurugu added that the school authorities were fully cooperating with police investigations to establish the facts and ensure accountability.