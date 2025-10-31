World Cities Day: ‘Be the solution’ – GAYO urges youth to lead fight against waste pollution

The Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) has urged young people across Ghana to take a leading role in the fight against waste pollution and champion the country’s drive towards a zero-waste future.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a school engagement event at the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly to mark the 2025 UN-Habitat World Cities Day, the Project Coordinator of Zero Waste at GAYO, Mabel Naa Amorkor Laryea, stressed the importance of youth participation in addressing environmental pollution and climate change.

She explained that building awareness among young people was essential for creating long-term change.

She stated:

The reason we chose to engage young students is because we know that if these lessons reach them early, they will understand the consequences of poor waste management. Once they grasp the effects, they can become innovative in finding sustainable solutions.

The one-week engagement tour aimed at promoting environmental education in schools across five (5) selected Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies (MMDAs), namely the Ledzokuku (LeKMA), La Dadekotopon (LaDMA), Korle Klottey (KoKMA), Accra Metropolitan (AMA), and Ablekuma West (AbWMA) assemblies.

Ms Laryea added that similar sensitisation programmes were taking place in other parts of the country, including Takoradi, Kumasi, and Cape Coast, to deepen public understanding of waste management and environmental conservation.

On her part, School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator for the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, Vincentia Bonuedie-Akie, reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to instilling responsible habits among schoolchildren to reduce waste pollution.

She commended GAYO’s initiative, noting that empowering young people with environmental knowledge was a vital step toward achieving a cleaner and healthier Ghana.