43-year-old Nana Kofi Amofa arrested for allegedly selling his niece for GH¢150k

According to the report by UTV, Nana Kofi Amofa went to his hometown of Ayirebi in the Eatern Region for his 6-year old niece with the promise of educating her. The report further said when Mr. Amofa took the child from her parents, he decided to sell instead of educating her as promised.

He informed a friend of his intentions of selling the kid for GHS150,000 which led to a report being lodged with the Police Intelligence Unit at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The UTV report further said the police intelligent officers disguised themselves as potential buyers and bargained for a price of GHS150,000. He was finally arrested after he brought the child to the potential buyers for the agreed fee.