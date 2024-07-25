43-year-old Nana Kofi Amofa arrested for allegedly selling his niece for GH¢150k

The arrest took place following a tip-off, leading to an undercover operation by Accra based UTV where officers posed as potential buyers. Amofa reportedly sought to exchange his niece for the substantial sum, raising serious concerns about human trafficking within the region.
Nana Kofi Amofa, aged 43, has been apprehended by the Kasoa Intelligence Unit near Gomoa Buduburam for allegedly attempting to sell his niece for GH¢150,000.
Recommended articles
According to the report by UTV, Nana Kofi Amofa went to his hometown of Ayirebi in the Eatern Region for his 6-year old niece with the promise of educating her. The report further said when Mr. Amofa took the child from her parents, he decided to sell instead of educating her as promised.
He informed a friend of his intentions of selling the kid for GHS150,000 which led to a report being lodged with the Police Intelligence Unit at Kasoa in the Central Region.
The UTV report further said the police intelligent officers disguised themselves as potential buyers and bargained for a price of GHS150,000. He was finally arrested after he brought the child to the potential buyers for the agreed fee.
The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue to uncover the full extent of his involvement in this criminal activity. Authorities have reassured the public of their commitment to tackling such heinous crimes and ensuring justice for the victim.