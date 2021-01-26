The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 26, 2020, when the vehicles crashed into the Nasia bridge in the North East Region.

Thirty-two others are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries and rushed to the Walewale government Hospital.

Reports stated that the vehicle crashed after the driver was suddenly crossed by a herd of cattle.

It took officers of the Ghana National Service to pull out injured persons from the mangled vehicle.

The accident caused heavy gridlock on the Bolga-Tamale Highway with officers struggling to clear the road for a free flow of traffic.