Pulse Picks: 5 heartbreaking 2022 flood disasters recorded in Ghana

The floods have caused a devastating impact on people's health, and safety, and destruction to properties and livelihood.

Ghanaians experiencing floods in 2022 is not different from other years and Pulse.com.gh highlights some areas affected by floods this year.

Homes flooded in Kumasi after hours of rain

Some communities in Kumasi have been inundated after about 10 hours of rain in the Ashanti Region.

Residents of Apemso and Emina are among the hardest hit by the floods.

Homes have been submerged and commuters stranded in the rush hours of Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

On that same day during the rainfall, some traders at the old Central Market in Kumasi counted their losses after the market got flooded after a downpour, leading to the destruction of several items.

Weija floods after spillage

Scores of residents of flooded communities in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality are stranded following the spillage of the Weija Dam on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Thousands of residents in parts of the Ga South Municipality were rendered homeless after the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) spilled excess water from the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality.

Residents at Tetegu, New Weija, SCC, Tatop, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome, Sampa Valley, parts of Top Town, and American Farm at Ngleshie Amanfro to some parts of Dansoman and its environs have been victims of the perennial flooding as a result of spillage from the water treatment plant.

Some residents spotted carrying home appliances did not know where to go after the downpour.

Hundreds of locals are either displaced or lose properties running into millions of cedis every year when there is a spillage.

Accra floods after heavy downpour

Some parts of Accra got flooded Saturday morning following a brief downpour on May 14, 2022.

Areas such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara, Dansoman, and Odorkor were affected by the floods.

The situation resulted in heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of Accra.

Motorists were left with no choice but to abandon their vehicles after their cars and motorbikes got choked in the floods.

Also, there were many properties destroyed due to the rainwater entering the homes of some people in the capital.

Ghanaians have as usual expressed their anger and lamented at how a little rainfall causes floods.

Soldiers rescue Ghanaians in Accra floods

The perennial Accra floods have reared their ugly head again as hours of heavy downpours have left many communities in the city submerged.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) visited low-lying areas in the capital, Accra on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, to save lives and properties after long hours of downpours.

The rescue mission dubbed "Operation boafo", which means 'helper', was meant to rescue civilians trapped in their homes as a result of the flood.

Some of the areas visited were Adjei Kojo, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Graphic Road, and Kasoa.

Many parts of Accra are flooded from the heavy downpour.

Areas such as Adabraka, Osu, Kaneshie First Light, Trade Fair, and Accra Central, among other areas, had drains unable to contain floodwaters.

The situation resulted in vehicular congestion as some vehicles were unable to pass through the floodwaters.

The Ministry of Works and Housing recently said Ghana needs about $5 billion to solve its flooding problem.

Korle-Bu endoscopy department floods

A seven-hour rain on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, flooded the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Endoscopy Department in Accra.

The hospital staff was forced to quickly move patients on admission to the ward to another facility to continue treatment.

Patients who went to the facility to seek medical attention in the morning were also stranded.

In Accra, many roads were rendered impassable, resulting in heavy vehicular traffic, especially in the morning, while commuters spent several hours on the road to their various destinations.