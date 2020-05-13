The Committee 'grilled' Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu on Monday while Mr. Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi and Prof. Henrietta J.A.N Mensa-Bonsu appeared on Tuesday.

As expected, the sitting had some fiery exchanges between Members of Parliament especially the opposition MPs and some of the nominees.

In this vain, we recap 5 major highlights that ensued during the vetting of the Justices.

Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga had the most interesting and controversial vetting amongst the four nominees. This is has to do with a statement he made earlier this allegedly endorsing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term.

Justice Honyenuga in his welcome address to President Akufo-Addo at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District had commended the President for various developmental policies introduced under his leadership.

He, however, had to apologise for this statement during the vetting when MPs of the opposition on the Committee took him on. He said: "In reading that statement, we didn’t intend in endorsing the president, our understanding was that we were wishing him well…this is what has been happening in this country for a very long time…on my part if out of political dissatisfaction some people are unhappy with whatever I am supposed to have said then I am sorry".

He said “with the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years” to the loud cheers of people at the durbar grounds.

Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga had to go to the plenary after he failed to get a unanimous approval by the Committee. However, the Committee voted on a 10-7 approval.

Justice Yoni Kulendi, one of the nominees admitted that he has a personal relationship with President Akufo-Addo. Answering a question on how his relationship with the president will affect his judgement on matters involving him, Mr. Kulendi who worked in the law chambers of the President told the appointment committee of parliament that bias has not been part of his work culture.

“I have a relationship with the President, and several other politicians and presidents. If the president had not nominated me because of the schedules and workings of his office, you would most certainly find his name on my CV. And I must be candid with that.