5 out of 8 students arrested for allegedly raping a female student at Mpraeso SHS

Efforts to speak directly with the headmaster, James Affadu, regarding the alleged incident have been unsuccessful.

However, in an audio recording intercepted by Onua News, the headmaster confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday, October 6. He mentioned that the case was not immediately reported to the police because he was not present at the school when it happened, leading to a delay in notifying authorities.

However, he emphasised that the school's disciplinary committee had expelled the eight male pupils and had sent the matter to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for additional inquiry.

The mother of the Form Two student involved in the alleged incident spoke during an interview earlier today, Wednesday, October 16 on Yensempa show on Onua FM.

She shared that her daughter had called her, complaining of illness and urging her to visit the school urgently. Upon arriving at the school on Monday, October 14, the girl recounted the ordeal she had experienced.

Following this, the mother reported the case to the Mpraeso Police Station, which resulted in the arrest of five male students. She further mentioned that her daughter's condition has improved after receiving medical attention, but she urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure justice is served for her daughter.

Rape is a serious criminal offense both in Ghana and internationally, with devastating effects on victims. In Ghana, rape is defined under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as the carnal knowledge of a female without her consent, and it carries severe legal penalties, including long-term imprisonment. Internationally, rape is recognised as a grave violation of human rights, criminalised under various legal frameworks, including international law and conventions like the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). In many countries, the legal penalties for rape are severe, with imprisonment and, in some cases, civil compensation for victims.

The traumatic effects of rape extend far beyond physical harm, causing profound psychological, emotional, and social damage. Victims often suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and a loss of self-esteem.

The social stigma associated with rape can also lead to isolation and victim-blaming, further compounding the victim's suffering. Rape impacts victims' relationships, academic or work performance, and overall quality of life. Moreover, it can leave long-lasting scars on entire communities, particularly in places where justice is delayed or not fully served.