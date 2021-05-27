5 Police officers accused of extorting GH¢20,000 cash from drivers arrested

The officers, graphiconline reported extorted GH¢20,000 and GH¢18,000 from two drivers.

They also threatened the complainant drivers and in one case even reportedly handcuffed their victim.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Afful Boakye Yiadom confirming the arrest of the officers said the command was preparing an official report to be forwarded to the Police Administration with recommendations for the interdiction of the five officers.

He said "The command will not shield any police personnel who use the uniform to perpetrate a crime against members of society" adding that the police received reports of the alleged extortion against the policemen from two victims and immediately launched a hunt for them since their identities were not known.

Boakye Yiadom said on May 21, 2021, the Kaneshie Police received a report that the five police personnel who were armed intercepted an Uber vehicle on the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) road and accused the Uber driver of being a fraudster.

They arrested the Uber driver and allegedly forced the driver to transfer an amount of GH¢20,000 into a mobile money account of one of the policemen.

After taking the money, the policemen abandoned the Uber driver.

On the same day, the Achimota Police Station also received a complaint that three police personnel in an official police vehicle stopped an unregistered Mercedes Benz driver on the Atomic road.

The police personnel allegedly accused the driver of being a cyber fraudster and searched the vehicle.