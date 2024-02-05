5 times Nana Addo government made U-turn after public agitation

Although certain policies and programs have been successfully implemented, the government has been compelled to halt some of them, primarily in response to pressure and protests from civil society organizations and the public.

Several initiatives within the reviewed period have been suspended for diverse reasons.

While some have been permanently set aside, others are currently undergoing reassessment with the intention of being reintroduced to Parliament for further deliberation.

Pulse.com.gh lists some policies the government made a U-turn after its introduction.

Gov't cancels 15% VAT on electricity

The government has decided to withdraw the controversial 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity at a meeting held on Friday, February 2, 2024.

The government's reversal comes in response to agitation by organized labour and Ghanaians who lament that the implementation of the tax would impose further hardship on the already suffering citizenry.

Organized labour has resolved that the withdrawal of the tax is non-negotiable, and the only thing that would avert imminent turbulence would be a directive from the government to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) canceling the tax.

Gov't makes U-turn and asks the IMF for help for its economy

The government said it can find a way out of the recent economic mess without resorting to the IMF. The government had refused to seek IMF support to rescue an economy crippled by the pandemic, rampant inflation, and a depreciating currency.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorized the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the IMF, inviting the Fund to support an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.

A statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said this follows a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana's decision to engage with the Fund.

Gov't makes U-turn on the introduction of pre-tertiary semester system

In 2022, the government backtracked on its decision to implement the semester system at the basic level, that is from kindergarten through primary to the junior high school level.

The decision to reverse the earlier announcement comes in the wake of several concerns raised by different stakeholders, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and some parents.

A statement signed by the press secretary to the Minister of Education, Felix Baidoo, said initially, the Ministerial Committee on School Calendar issued a calendar for the current academic year indicating that kindergarten to junior high school was to be based on the semester system.

This statement received mixed reactions amongst various stakeholders such as teachers and their unions.

Parliament drops $200m chamber

The proposed project to build a new parliamentary chamber in Ghana faced strong public opposition, leading to its cancellation.

The estimated cost of $200 million and the intention to increase seating capacity to 350 seats were met with widespread criticism from the public.

The social media hashtag #DropThatChamber became a rallying point for Ghanaians expressing their anger and opposition to the project.

The public demanded answers from Members of Parliament (MPs) on why such an expensive project was considered a priority, especially in light of the pressing development challenges facing the country.

The Majority Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, defended the project by citing reasons such as inadequate space in the current chamber, the potential for physical altercations among members, and security concerns.

However, these justifications did not appease the public, and the widespread outrage ultimately led to the abandonment of the project.

This incident reflects the power of public opinion in influencing political decisions and holding leaders accountable for their actions, especially when it comes to the allocation of public funds for projects that may be perceived as unnecessary or extravagant.

Government makes U-turn on LPG re-circulation policy

Following a meeting between the government and the LPG Marketers Association regarding the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation module, it was revealed that the government had reversed its previous decision.

The marketers asserted that the initial decision had effectively removed them from the gas distribution value chain.