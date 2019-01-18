The former Super Morning Show host on Accra-based Joy FM, who later joined the BBC, died on January 18, 2014, in London, in the United Kingdom from Cardiac arrest.

READ MORE: Komla Dumor Center for Broadcast Journalism inaugurated

On February 3, 2014, Komla Dumor's body was flown back to Ghana, where it was received at Kotoka International Airport by a group of family members, friends, government officials, sympathizers and members of the Aflao traditional council, who also performed some traditional rites, since Aflao was his hometown.

Between 2009 and 2012 Dumor was the anchor of the ground-breaking Africa Business Report on BBC World News.

His programme was a daring foray for the BBC, and took him to close to 20 African countries covering hundreds of thousands of miles interviewing the continents top entrepreneurs, politicians and policy makers.

READ MORE: Ugandan journalist wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award

He is survived by his wife Mrs. Kwansema Dumor, his three children, and his father Prof. Ernest Dumor.

An award was set up to honor the memory of Komla Dumor, who died aged 41.

Winners of the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award are Nancy Kacungira from Kenya - in 2015, Didi Akinyelure from Nigerian - in 2016 and Amina Yuguda, also from Nigeria in 2017 and Kenyan journalist and TV presenter, Waihiga Mwaura who won it in 2018.