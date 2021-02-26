The culprit, George Ofori Attah, a self -acclaimed contractor is alleged to be part of a group that duped two graduates of GH¢ 6,000 each.

His alleged accomplice, Andy Kuffour, is currently at large.

Ofori Attah had been charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud by false pretence, and two counts of defrauding by false pretence.

Police intelligence revealed that someone at Ashaley Botwe was collecting money from graduates under the guise of facilitating their recruitment into the Customs Division of the GRA.

Atta was arrested and investigations showed that the victims were at times conveyed to health institutions for a medical examination prior to their supposed training for entry into the GRA.

"The victims indicated that the accused person collected GH¢ 6,000 from each of them to enable their recruitment into Customs," reports stated.

Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, a Deputy Commissioner with the Customs Division of the GRA in charge of Ethics and Good Governance said unscrupulous people have been impersonating the top hierarchy of Customs to dupe people.

He said "People are using the names of the Commissioner-General and other top officials of Customs on social media accounts, promising people slots in fake recruitment processes, with some even having the clout to admit people into Customs."

He also cautioned the general public to beware not to fall victim to recruitment fraudsters.

"GRA never recruits without advertising. We do not recruit through social media and we do not charge any fee. In fact, GRA does not sell forms and never charges a fee for recruitment," Iddrisu Iddisah added.