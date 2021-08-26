522 suspected criminals arrested by Ashanti Region police

Citinewsroom.com reported that armed police officers raided some hideouts of criminals, destroyed and set them ablaze.

The exercise was part of plans to rid the region of criminal activities.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Region, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the suspects are in their custody assisting with investigations.

READ ALSO: Elephants kill farmer with 3 wives and 13 children in East Mamprusi

“As part of measures to rid the Ashanti Region of criminal elements, the 44 police districts within the region have embarked on a series of separate swoops within the past weeks, and we have been able to arrest 522 suspects. Some of the suspects are assisting with the investigation”, ASP Ahianyo said.

Several exhibits including substances suspected to be Indian Hemp, machetes, pairs of scissors, mobile phones, and drinks suspected to be laced with marijuana among others were retrieved from the suspects, according to Citinewsroom.com.

ASP Ahianyo appealed to residents of the Ashanti region to cooperate with the police to fight crime for their collective safety.