522 suspected criminals arrested by Ashanti Region police

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested not less than 522 suspected criminals.

Ghana Police

The arrests were done during separate swoops in 44 districts in the past few weeks.

Citinewsroom.com reported that armed police officers raided some hideouts of criminals, destroyed and set them ablaze.

The exercise was part of plans to rid the region of criminal activities.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Region, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the suspects are in their custody assisting with investigations.

“As part of measures to rid the Ashanti Region of criminal elements, the 44 police districts within the region have embarked on a series of separate swoops within the past weeks, and we have been able to arrest 522 suspects. Some of the suspects are assisting with the investigation”, ASP Ahianyo said.

Several exhibits including substances suspected to be Indian Hemp, machetes, pairs of scissors, mobile phones, and drinks suspected to be laced with marijuana among others were retrieved from the suspects, according to Citinewsroom.com.

ASP Ahianyo appealed to residents of the Ashanti region to cooperate with the police to fight crime for their collective safety.

“The Command will still advise the public to come to the police with every information that they have so that we will be able to fight crime together.”

