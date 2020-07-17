According to the Western Regional Director of Health, the infected students were sampled from 6 high schools in the region.

According to him, 309 samples were picked from the seven institutions, which included the Asankragwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School, for testing.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, the Director, Dr. Jacob Mahama said that 56 of the samples came out positive for COVID-19 adding that 139 others are currently pending testing.

“As at now, we have 309 samples take from six Senior High Schools and the Asankragwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School. They have positive cases that amount to 56 positive cases. 149 are negatives and 139 are still pending. The school with the largest positives is Nsei SHS which has 26 positives out of 78 samples taken there.”

“Archbishop Porter Girls has 2 positives, Adiembra (2), St. John’s (1), Ahantaman (1), Shama SHS (18) and Asankragwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School (6). What we did was that we picked the contacts and samples to the laboratory. We are yet to hear anything about disinfection of these schools,“ he said.

On the overall samples awaiting testing in the region, Dr. Jacob Mahama told Citi News that the situation is disturbing as the region has 4,095 pending out of 14,000 total samples taken.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

“As a region, we have taken 14,000 samples and sent all to the laboratory. 8,695 are negative, 2,218 are positive and 4,095 are still pending. As you know, we run out of reagents as a country and the reagents are in and they are currently doing the distribution to the various laboratories.”

“As I speak, my people have been given an order to bring their request which was sent yesterday and they are waiting to be called to go for theirs.”