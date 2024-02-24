58 years on, NDC fondly remembers Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

The NDC, paying homage to this iconic figure, commemorates his contributions and strives to keep his vision alive in the hearts of Ghanaians.

On this significant anniversary, the National Democratic Congress pays tribute to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, recognizing his instrumental role in shaping the destiny of Ghana. The NDC, a political party founded on the principles of social democracy, draws inspiration from Nkrumah's vision of a just and inclusive society.

Flagbearer of the NDC Mahama shared in a post, "This was a day of infamy in Ghana’s history, forever altering the course of our nation’s history"

