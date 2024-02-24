ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

58 years on, NDC fondly remembers Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Reymond Awusei Johnson

As Ghana marks the 58th anniversary of the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) takes a moment to reflect on the legacy of the country's first President.

Kwame Nkrumah
Kwame Nkrumah

Nkrumah, a visionary leader and founding father, played a pivotal role in Ghana's journey to independence, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's history.

Recommended articles

The NDC, paying homage to this iconic figure, commemorates his contributions and strives to keep his vision alive in the hearts of Ghanaians.

On this significant anniversary, the National Democratic Congress pays tribute to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, recognizing his instrumental role in shaping the destiny of Ghana. The NDC, a political party founded on the principles of social democracy, draws inspiration from Nkrumah's vision of a just and inclusive society.

Flagbearer of the NDC Mahama shared in a post, "This was a day of infamy in Ghana’s history, forever altering the course of our nation’s history"

ADVERTISEMENT

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, often referred to as the "Father of Ghanaian Independence," led the country to freedom from colonial rule on March 6, 1957, under his leadership, Ghana became a beacon of hope for the African independence movement.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lordina Mahama supports Greater Accra Market women

Lordina Mahama supports Greater Accra market women

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“It is for the people of Ghana, not for me” - Akufo Addo on ministerial reshuffle

Twitter Staff in Ghana

Sacked Twitter staff in Ghana finally receive settlement

Bawumia

Bawumia set to unveil campaign team next week