Nkrumah, a visionary leader and founding father, played a pivotal role in Ghana's journey to independence, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's history.
58 years on, NDC fondly remembers Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
As Ghana marks the 58th anniversary of the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) takes a moment to reflect on the legacy of the country's first President.
The NDC, paying homage to this iconic figure, commemorates his contributions and strives to keep his vision alive in the hearts of Ghanaians.
On this significant anniversary, the National Democratic Congress pays tribute to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, recognizing his instrumental role in shaping the destiny of Ghana. The NDC, a political party founded on the principles of social democracy, draws inspiration from Nkrumah's vision of a just and inclusive society.
Flagbearer of the NDC Mahama shared in a post, "This was a day of infamy in Ghana’s history, forever altering the course of our nation’s history"
Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, often referred to as the "Father of Ghanaian Independence," led the country to freedom from colonial rule on March 6, 1957, under his leadership, Ghana became a beacon of hope for the African independence movement.
