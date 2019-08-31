The six suspected galamseyers were confirmed dead following a rescue operation, according to the National Disaster Management officials in the region.

The pit, according to the Western Region NADMO coordinator, Abdul Mohammed Ganiu, caved in on Thursday.

"Those on the side knew very well that they were doing illegal business, they quickly found their way to pick up excavators to rescue the people but after they did that, the people were already dead,” Ganiu told mynewsgh.

He said the fatal incident has been reported to the police for further action.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017 launch the country's biggest clampdown on illegal miners by forming the anti-galamsey taskforce.

The taskforce is made of personnel from the military and police service and it was to ensure all illegal mining sites are shutdown and perpetrators punished.