6 killed in fatal collision on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the site, where they worked tirelessly to rescue survivors and manage the aftermath. Several other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that reckless driving and excessive speed may have been contributing factors. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, especially on busy highways like the Accra-Kumasi route.

Several feared dead in VIP bus and fuel tanker collision in Suhum

Barely a month ago,Pulse Ghana reported a similar incident at Obretima in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region, leaving several passengers feared dead. The incident involved a VIP bus and a diesel fuel tanker.

According to preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the accident happened when a tyre on the fuel tanker, which was travelling from Accra to Kumasi, burst.

This caused the tanker to swerve into the lane of the VIP bus, which was en-route from Tamale to Accra. The central section of the bus bore the brunt of the impact, trapping many passengers inside.