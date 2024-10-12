6 killed in fatal collision on Accra-Kumasi Highway

The accident occurred at Atwedie, a known hotspot for road incidents. Eyewitnesses reported that the Sprinter bus was travelling at high speed when it lost control and crashed head-on with the VIP bus. The impact was so severe that six passengers died instantly at the scene.
Tragedy struck yesterday, October 11, 2024 on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Asante Akim South Municipality when a Sprinter bus collided with a VIP bus, resulting in the immediate deaths of six individuals.
Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the site, where they worked tirelessly to rescue survivors and manage the aftermath. Several other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.
The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that reckless driving and excessive speed may have been contributing factors. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, especially on busy highways like the Accra-Kumasi route.
Several feared dead in VIP bus and fuel tanker collision in Suhum
Barely a month ago,Pulse Ghana reported a similar incident at Obretima in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region, leaving several passengers feared dead. The incident involved a VIP bus and a diesel fuel tanker.
According to preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the accident happened when a tyre on the fuel tanker, which was travelling from Accra to Kumasi, burst.
This caused the tanker to swerve into the lane of the VIP bus, which was en-route from Tamale to Accra. The central section of the bus bore the brunt of the impact, trapping many passengers inside.
These tragic incidents have again highlighted the need for improved road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.