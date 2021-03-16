This pushes the country’s death toll from 685 to 691, as at March 11, 2021.

The figures also show that at least 19 patients are in critical condition while 48 other cases have been described as severe.

There are however 3,673 active cases after 223 cases were reported, according to figures on the Ghana Health Service’s website.

So far the country has tested 945,743 persons, which includes tests from routine surveillance, enhanced contact tracing, and tests at the Kotoka International Airport. Out of this number 87,985 have tested positive for the virus while 83,621 have recovered and been discharged from holding centers.

COVID regional breakdown

The country is however racing to with time to procure more COVID-19 vaccines after it received close to 650, 000 jabs from the COVAX platform and donations.

Over 400, 000 have received the vaccine so far, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.