Senyo Hosi, an old student of the school in a viral video outlined some points he thinks the University of Ghana should address.

In his rants, Senyo Hosi stated in the video:

“The average UG graduate today does not have basic critical thinking skills.

“I want to see an appeal for excellence. I want to see integrity. I want to see excellent communication skills. You don’t find that in the average UG student today.

“You won’t get people to employ UG graduates. Your MBA graduates are not people I will hire. Tas write thesis for people in this university.”

He goes on to talk about letting go of the old people running the University of Ghana.

“Respectfully, the old men running this school, they are too many. Get them out. You guys are not doing anything that is relevant for the future,” the University of Ghana graduate said.

In response to Senyo Hosi, Professor Yaw Gyampo has outlined 8 reasons why Senyo Hosi was wrong in his presentation.

Here are 5 punchlines in Professor Yaw Gyampo’s reply to Senyo Hosi:

A Reply to Senyo Hosi:

Dear Senyo Hosi,

I have seen a video of you attacking the integrity of the University that trained you. We haven’t met before but I remember Lloyd Amoah and I met you at the car park when you were attending the session, and we exchanged pleasantries.

Unfortunately, you got to the venue very late and missed the first session that was fully packed. I had to step out for another meeting and hence missed the second session, where you spewed much insults on UG. I wasn’t there, else I would have stopped you, trust me.

I am told Prof Peter Quartey did well in correcting some of the misinformation and derogatory remarks you made. But his comments have unfortunately not been fully captured by the media as a response to your outburst.

Now let’s deal with the issues:

1. You were honored by UG by being appointed an Alumni Homecoming Ambassador. Part of your duty was to get many alumni to attend the launch of the homecoming and the dinner so we could raise more resources to help UG. My checks however, reveal that you were deficient in delivering this simple mandate. You couldn’t attract a single soul to any of the sessions, yet you were not happy that the panel session you attended couldn’t attract many people. What an irony! Kindly note that through its own instrumentalities, UG was able to attract huge numbers to fill the Hall for the morning session. You came in late, at the afternoon session when many participants had left for lunch and for other engagements. If you had been a little punctual as a trained manager, you would have noticed this and would have been measured in your outburst.

2. I disagree with you that UG people don’t think. I rather will wish to question your own ability to think. It seems to me that you spoke without any introspection. Your words were unexamined. Otherwise, how did you obtain three degrees from an institution of non-thinkers? If you are a thinker yourself, why do you go to a non-thinking school to obtain three degrees? UG taught you well, but clearly, not all students are receptive to teaching and learning. Hence your ignorant outburst.

3. In terms of numbers, UG arguably admits the highest number of student applicants every year.This has a huge toll on our infrastructure. Management and staff are poorly paid and the total population of a private University like Ashesi is always less than the number of students who offer my elective course in Governance and Leadership. These challenges notwithstanding, our students are hailed globally. Every year, a huge chunk of our students receive scholarships from the best schools in the world to pursue postgraduate studies. Afterwards, many of them are hired to work there. So, contrary to your claim that we produce students you cannot hire locally, our students are internationally competitive. But listen and think about what you said yourself! You were produced and hired locally, yet you don’t want to hire products produced locally! What is the logic and thinking behind this reasoning?

4. We obviously had some challenges with the organization of the Homecoming, particularly the fact that current students had no major role in the celebration as they were on vacation. Nevertheless, we did what we could do and well meaning Ghanaians as well as alumni worth their sort, including the first citizen of Ghana, His Excellency President Nana Akufo Addo, saw the need to join us both via Skype and in person to participate in the homecoming activities. He praised and commended UG for doing its best inspite of the challenges confronting it. You certainly cannot be a better alumni than the President, Sir.

5. In terms of world rankings of Universities, none of the private schools you sought to compare UG to, comes closer to Legon. As a seeming “thinker”, you may want to look out and think through the variables and indicators that are used in determining the rankings. Visit the TIMES Higher Education website and read their reports for some more insight about this.

6. Again as a seeming thinker, you haven’t been able to think about the implications of the low fees charged by UG on the quality of its output. UG is unable to charge huge fees because governments will not allow this, as it will make regimes unpopular. A recent proposal to increase Residential Facility User Fees could not receive parliamentary approval. Hence whereas our students are paying 2000 cedis per year, other private students are paying 10,000 dollars per year.

7. Our challenges notwithstanding, we are willing to proceed at all times in truth and in integrity. We haven’t thrown our hands in hopelessness. We are determined to do our best with the limited resources at our disposal. We are committed to remain resilient in the face of the difficulties confronting us. In doing this, the least we expect from former students like you, is ingratitude and needless show of oration in insulting the school that made you. It’s not about wearing huge beard and being chauffeured around. It’s about what you can do to help maintain standards at the school that made you who you are today, Senyo.

8. I have chosen to respond to your loose talk because I am a faculty and an official of the University. But this is my personal view. UG itself, at the appropriate time, I believe, will offer a befitting response to you. I however and by encouraging you to enhance your capacity by making reading a habit

Thank you.