60 E-blocks finished; 15 more near completion – Majority

The initiative aimed to address the longstanding challenge of inadequate educational facilities, particularly in rural areas.

Afenyo Markin said the NPP has completed a greater number of E-blocks compared to the 29 completed by the NDC.

"At the time we assumed office, only 29 of these community-day schools had been completed by the previous administration, who initiated the project. This government believes in continuity... As of 2022, we have completed an additional 31, bringing the total number of operational community-day schools to 60,"

"Furthermore, 15 of the remaining E-blocks have been identified for the resumption of construction," he added.

The Majority Leader also highlighted the government's completion of 747 structures across the nation to supplement the existing infrastructure in senior high schools.