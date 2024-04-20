ADVERTISEMENT
60 E-blocks finished; 15 more near completion – Majority

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a recent update on Ghana's educational infrastructure development, the Majority in Parliament announced that 60 E-blocks have been completed, with an additional 15 earmarked for completion soon.

These E-blocks, which are part of the government's flagship educational initiative, were constructed to enhance access to quality education across various communities in the country.

The initiative aimed to address the longstanding challenge of inadequate educational facilities, particularly in rural areas.

Afenyo Markin said the NPP has completed a greater number of E-blocks compared to the 29 completed by the NDC.

"At the time we assumed office, only 29 of these community-day schools had been completed by the previous administration, who initiated the project. This government believes in continuity... As of 2022, we have completed an additional 31, bringing the total number of operational community-day schools to 60,"

"Furthermore, 15 of the remaining E-blocks have been identified for the resumption of construction," he added.

The Majority Leader also highlighted the government's completion of 747 structures across the nation to supplement the existing infrastructure in senior high schools.

The Majority in Parliament stressed the significant impact of these E-blocks on the educational sector, emphasizing their role in expanding access to education and enhancing learning outcomes in beneficiary communities by providing modern and well-equipped facilities, these E-blocks are aimed at elevating the overall quality of education and fostering academic excellence throughout the country.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

