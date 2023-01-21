66th Independence Day Celebration to be hosted in Volta Region

He made this known when he led members of the National Planning Committee for the event into the Region on Friday to inform traditional authorities of the development.

Mr. Commey first called on the Asogli Traditional Council and then led by the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Divine Bosson, and other stakeholders in the Region.

“The President has sent us to inform you of his decision to honor the people of Volta by getting the Region to host the 66th anniversary of Ghana’s independence. The Independence square alone cannot continue to host this key celebration of Ghana’s freedom. He has decided this year that it is the turn of the Volta Region the oxygen city of Ghana.”

He said the essence of the meeting was to seek the support of local stakeholders particularly traditional authorities, on the celebration and that their input would be crucial to ensuring the event becomes a “full display of a national character.”

Mr. Commey also touted the gains for the local economy.

Pulse Ghana

The Warlord of the Asogli State, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII said “it is an honor to be informed of this event in Volta and that it would be taking place on our land.”

"The celebration was sure to become a historical event that would bring the glory of independence to the Region," he said

President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo, said the Region would wholeheartedly support the celebration to make it one of the best.

“I can assure you that the Volta Region has a lot to offer in terms of showing commitment to this great mother Ghana, and we will display all to make this celebration the best.”

Leading the delegation to the House of Chiefs was Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, and the team proceeded to the new Ho sports stadium to access the progress of work.

The 5000-capacity facility, which had hitherto slowed in progress, was being hastily completed when the team visited.