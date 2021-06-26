69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

The 69-year-old, then 64, though denied the allegation, was found guilty by the circuit court in Accra in 2016.

Madam Forson is now a beneficiary of In Prison Paralegal Programme/Appeal of POS Foundation, which empowers inmates to file an appeal by themselves when their conviction or trial might have suffered a miscarriage of justice because of their inability to secure a good lawyer to cross-examine evidence adduced against them.

Ama Forson told her story at a short programme at the Law Court Complex in Accra in tears.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah said the country’s justice delivery system has internal corrective mechanisms for persons whose conviction or trial might have suffered injustice.

However, it took those with the means to trigger the law, he said.

“A well-funded national Legal Aid Scheme should be an important programme that as a nation, we should commit our resources for our people,” Chief Justice Anin said during the premiering of a documentary dubbed: ‘’The untold story of Ama Forson’’.

At the same event, the Acting Deputy Chief of Missions at the United States Embassy, Virginia Elliot, said the greatness of a nation was measured on how it treated the marginalized.

According to her, the US Government was providing support by training prosecutors and lawyers on the Case Tracking System where criminal cases would be monitored from start to finish.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of KAB FAM Ghana Limited, Kwaku Antwi Boahen, dealers in electrical appliances, donated a cheque for GH¢ 20,000 to Ama Forson, who had no fixed place of abode, to start a business.