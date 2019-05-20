Data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service shows that about 696 died in road traffic accidents in the first three months of 2019.

The accident in the first quarter of 2019 recorded a 17.57% increase over figures for the first quarter of 2018.

Commuters and pedestrians killed increased from 592 in the first quarter of 2018 to 696 in the same period of 2019.

The number of motorcycles involved in road traffic accidents witnessed a 11.82% jump from 956 in the first quarter of 2018 to 1,069 during the same period in 2019.

Motorcycle accidents killed 169 and injured 718 commuters in the first quarter of 2019.

A total of 2,387 private vehicles were involved in accidents in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 7.81% compared to the involvement of 2,214 private vehicles in the first quarter of last year.

Accidents involving private vehicles killed 201 commuters in the first quarter of this year while injuring 841.

The number of commercial vehicles involved in accidents recorded a 3.40% decline from 2,175 in 2018 to 2,101 in the first quarter of this year.

Commercial vehicles involved in accidents killed 326 people and injured 1,980 in the first quarter of 2019.

The total number of accident cases reported in the first quarter of 2019 witnessed an increase of 6.95% from 3,193 in 2018 to 3,415 this year.

The total number of vehicles involved in accidents in the first quarter rose from 5,345 in 2018 to 5,557 in 2019, representing a 3.97% increase.

The regional breakdown of deaths include: Accra – 69, Tema – 38, Eastern – 108, Central – 45, Western – 38, Ashanti – 113, Volta – 34, Northern – 59, Upper West – 19, Upper East – 28, and Brong Ahafo – 145.