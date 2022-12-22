Pulse Picks: 7 accidents in 2022 that should make road safety a priority

From January to October 2022, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) revealed that a total of 1,985 persons lost their lives in road crashes.

It said 1,564 of the casualties were males whilst 421 were females.

13,109 people sustained various degrees of injuries, involving 2,210 pedestrian knockdowns.

The report said it recorded 12,565 crashes from January to October 2022, involving 21,593 vehicles.

It said 7,307 commercial vehicles were involved in road crashes within the said period, with 9,735 of them being private vehicles and 4,551 motorcycles.

Road traffic crashes remain a major public health and development challenges in Ghana.

11 in critical condition in a gory accident at Assin Nyankomase

Eleven persons on board a Hyundai Grace car are currently battling for their lives after they sustained varying degrees of injuries in a ghastly accident at the Assin Nyankomase-Brofoyedru stretch of the Kumasi Highway.

The vehicle with registration number AC 1469-22 is said to have lost control after it burst a tire after landing in a pothole resulting in the car somersaulting.

The Assin Fosu Division of MTTD officers, led by Inspector Godwin Tsikata, swiftly moved to the scene to rescue passengers and initiate an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The accident scene has however been cleared with the damaged vehicle towed away to make way for vehicular movement.

Police, as part of their investigation, have visited the injured persons at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital who are currently receiving treatment.

5 dead in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

On Monday, April 4, 2022, a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway resulted in the death of five people.

Their vehicles reportedly crashed between the Apedwa and Bunso junction of the highway.

Five people out of a total of 13 passengers onboard a Toyota Hiace minibus died on the spot, the Eastern Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh has confirmed.

He said the accident happened near Akyem-Birimso.

The bus they were traveling in reportedly veered off the road and crashed into the rear side of an articulated DAF truck.

The police said the driver of the Toyota minibus with registration number GT 3799- 16 now deceased, reportedly lost control of the bus and crashed it into the articulated truck with registration number AK 1145 – 21.

46 injured in two separate accidents on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

About 20 passengers are in critical condition, while 26 other persons are injured and receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The casualties are from two separate accidents on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway.

The first accident happened at Gomoa Mpota while the second happened at Gomoa Mankessim in the Central Region.

Police said the three vehicles involved in the first accident were a Sprinter Benz bus, a KIA Rhino, and a DAF Trailer.

18 burnt to death in a fatal accident on the Takoradi-Cape Coast road

At least 18 people are feared dead in a gory accident at Asem-asa, a town situated along the Takoradi-Cape Coast road.

Reports stated that a Ford vehicle from Accra en route to Takoradi crashed with a tipper truck vehicle loaded with quarry stones after a wrongful overtaking by the truck.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

It stated that personnel from the Ghana Fire Service and the ambulance service from the Western and Central regions were quick to respond as they flooded the scene to control the fire outbreak as a result of the accident, transport casualties, and control road traffic as well.

However, the number of dead individuals cannot be confirmed but there were no survivors from the Ford and at least, 18 were confirmed dead.

The occupants on board the Ford 15, including a two-year-old child, were burnt to death beyond recognition.

Ghastly accident on Bole-Bamboi highway leaves four dead

Four lives have been lost in a fatal accident at Kwame-Kwasi, a community on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah Region.

The accident which occurred Sunday, April 24, 2022, involves an ESP bus with registration number AP 7778-21 that ran into a moving trailer with registration number GR2703-P loaded with goods en route to Mali.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the ESP Bus was speeding when he crashed into the trailer in a failed attempt to overtake the Mali-bound trailer, leading to the death of the four instantly.

5 dead, others injured in an accident on Suhum-Koforidua road

Five persons are feared dead while others sustained severe injuries in a motor crash on the Suhum-Koforidua road in the Eastern Region.

The incident is reported to have happened on the evening of Friday, February 11, 2022.

The vehicles involved in the two accidents included three commercial vehicles, two private cars, and a truck.

Tricycle accident kills eleven people

A Kia truck reportedly ran over eleven persons killing them and others injured at a farming community called 'Ata ne Ata' in the Asutifi South district in the Ahafo Region, on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The incident occurred when a tricycle carrying passengers and some bags of ginger turned in the middle of the road after it overtook another vehicle.

Ten of the passengers died on the spot and one died at the hospital whereas others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The deceased is said to have died on the spot when an incoming Kia truck from Goaso ran over them and killed them.