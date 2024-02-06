7 die, others injured as tanker runs over trotro at Amasaman in Accra

The incident, which occurred on Monday, involved a tanker colliding with a commercial vehicle (trotro) vehicle, tragically claiming the lives of seven out of the 10 passengers aboard.
A devastating road accident on the Amasaman-Nsawam road in the Greater Accra Region has resulted in the loss of seven lives, with several others injured.
Eyewitnesses, including Alex Ahenkorah, recounted the harrowing sequence of events to Adomonline.com. Ahenkorah explained that the accident transpired when the tanker driver reportedly experienced a brake failure, leading to a catastrophic collision with the commercial vehicle.
"The commercial driver slowed down upon getting to a section of the road which is under construction due to a hole there. Unfortunately, the tanker driver which was behind crashed into it and destroyed it totally," stated Ahenkorah.
In the aftermath of the collision, bystanders rushed to the scene to assist, managing to extricate the victims from the wreckage. However, despite their efforts, many of the injured passengers were unresponsive.
The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an outpouring of grief and mourning for the lives lost in the accident. Authorities have been mobilized to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and provide support to the affected families.
This latest accident underscores the need for enhanced road safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
