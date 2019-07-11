This was revealed by the Executive Director of the investigative agency, COP Frank Adu Poku.

The sacked officers also reportedly took certain decisions which were regarded as a conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, the EOCO boss said three of the sacked staff are currently on interdiction for various offences.

“Between 2017 and 2018, seven officers have been dismissed on charges of extortion and conflict of interest and currently three officers are on interdiction for various offences,” he disclosed.

EOCO said the decision was taken in order to inspire public confidence and also to smoke out the bad nuts in the organisation.

Mr. Poku was speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the activities of EOCO.

The programme was organised under the theme: ‘Combating Organised Crime in Ghana, A Shared Responsibility’.