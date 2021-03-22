These women have shaped up the country's image in various sectors of the economy.

Interestingly, many of these trailblazers went to one particular high school: Wesley Girls Senior School.

Wey Gey Hey as it is popularly known is arguably one of Ghana's finest senior high schools and its alumni have achieved a lot of feats over the years.

Though there are many known people who went to this Cape Coast based school, we take a look at 7 of its famous alumni:

1 . Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman: She was the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana. Prof. Opoku-Agyeman also became the fist female on the ticket of major political party in the 2020 general elections when she partnered John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Business Insider Africa

2 . Georgina Theodora Wood: She was a former Chief Justice and also a former police prosecution officer. She was the first woman to occupy the role of Chief Justice after she was selected by former President John Agyekum Kuffour.

Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood

3 . Sophia Akuffo: She was the Chief Justice of Ghana from 2017 until 20th December 2019. She has been a Judge in the Supreme Court of Ghana since 1995.

Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo

4 . Hannah Tetteh: The former MP for Awutu-Senya West Constituency served as Minister of Trade and Industry and as the Minister of Foreign Affairs under Presidents John Evans Atta-Mills and John Dramani Mahama.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Hannah Tetteh

She is currently appointed as Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).

5 . Mary Grant: She was a Ghanaian physician and politician. She was Ghana's first Council of State member and also the first Wesley Girls High School alumna to be a medical doctor.

Dr Mary Grant

6 . Becca: Known in private life as Rebecca Acheampong, she is an award winning singer, songwriter and an actress.

Becca's accolades include one Kora Award, one National Youth Achievers Award, four Ghana Music Awards, and three 4Syte TV Music Video Awards

Becca

7 . Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu: She is currently a Supreme Court judge who was nominated by President Akufo-Addo in 2019. She is the 5th female member of the apex court.