He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stands to make history by breaking the 8-year ruling barrier if the opposition party makes a mistake of replacing the former president as its leader.

Mr Apaak who is also a presidential staffer under former President Mahama said the party does not have the resources and time to run with a new candidate.

“If Mahama doesn’t lead the party in 2024, the likelihood of the NPP breaking the 8 is very high…We know we’re going to win the election 2024 but as to if a new face is going to lead us to that victory is another thing.”

“Mr Apaak added Who are we going to bring on board who has that stature like John Mahama? I hold my position that we don’t have time and resources looking for a new jockey. We know and we’re resolute that the people are ready to give Mahama the needed support going into 2024.”

Dr. Clement Apaak

His comments comes off a recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicting victory for the NDC in 2024.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.

“After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the latest report of the firm said.