7 natural resources and livelihoods 'galamsey' has affected in Ghana

Here are seven key activities that galamsey has disrupted in Ghana:

1. Agriculture

Galamsey has been a major threat to agriculture, which is the backbone of Ghana's economy.

Galamsey activities often take place on fertile farmlands, displacing farmers and destroying crops. The chemicals used in the mining process, such as mercury and cyanide, seep into the soil and water bodies, making the land unsuitable for cultivation.

This has led to reduced agricultural productivity, loss of livelihoods for farmers, and food insecurity in affected areas.

2. Water resources

One of the most devastating effects of galamsey is the pollution of water bodies. Rivers such as the Pra, Ankobra, and Birim have been heavily contaminated due to the discharge of harmful chemicals and the washing of mined minerals directly into water bodies.

This has rendered the water undrinkable and unsafe for domestic use, affected aquatic life, and made it difficult for communities to access clean water. The cost of water treatment has also skyrocketed, putting pressure on the government and local water providers.

3. Fishing

Fishing communities that rely on rivers and streams for their livelihood have been severely affected by galamsey. The pollution of water bodies has led to a decline in fish stocks due to the destruction of aquatic habitats and contamination of the water.

Fisherfolk are struggling to make a living as they face reduced catches, and in some cases, entire fishing grounds have been destroyed. This has resulted in a loss of income for many families and threatens the food security of riverine communities.

4. Forestry

Galamsey activities often occur in forested areas, leading to widespread deforestation. Illegal miners clear large portions of forest to access mineral-rich land, which not only destroys biodiversity but also affects the climate.

Forests that act as carbon sinks and regulate the microclimate in regions are being lost at an alarming rate. Additionally, the loss of forests increases the risk of erosion and landslides, which can have long-term environmental consequences.

5. Health

The health implications of galamsey are profound. The illegal mining process exposes miners and nearby communities to hazardous chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, which are used to extract gold.

These substances can cause respiratory problems, skin diseases, and long-term health issues such as cancer.

The pollution of water bodies with these chemicals also increases the risk of waterborne diseases, posing a public health crisis for communities dependent on these contaminated water sources.

6. Education

In areas where galamsey is rampant, education has been negatively impacted.

Young people, particularly boys, are often lured into illegal mining due to the promise of quick money, abandoning their education in the process.

Schools in these communities also face challenges such as poor infrastructure and inadequate resources because local governments are stretched thin dealing with the social and environmental fallout of galamsey.

This has created a cycle of poverty, as lack of education limits future opportunities for these children.

7. Tourism

Ghana's rich natural landscapes and historical sites, many of which are located in areas affected by galamsey, have also taken a hit.

Ecotourism ventures that rely on pristine environments, including rivers and forests, are facing a decline in visitors as illegal mining scars the land and pollutes the water bodies.