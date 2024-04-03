70 miners trapped in two coal mines in Taiwan after powerful earthquake

The quake's epicenter was off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, causing severe damage to buildings.

In Taipei, approximately 150 kilometers away, older buildings experienced tile loss, leading schools to evacuate students to sports fields equipped with yellow safety helmets.

Amid continuing aftershocks, some children used textbooks as shields against falling debris.

abcnew.go.com reports stated that neighbours and rescue workers were seen lifting residents, including a toddler, through windows and onto the street as doors became fused shut during the shaking.

Despite appearing mobile, they seemed shocked but luckily without serious injuries.

Although Taiwan is accustomed to frequent earthquakes and has a well-prepared population, authorities had anticipated a relatively mild quake and thus didn't issue alerts.