ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

70 miners trapped in two coal mines in Taiwan after powerful earthquake

Emmanuel Tornyi

Taiwan was rocked by its strongest earthquake in 25 years during Wednesday's morning rush hour, resulting in nine fatalities, trapping miners, and prompting residents to flee through damaged buildings.

Taiwan earthquake
Taiwan earthquake

While a tsunami warning was initially raised, it was subsequently canceled.

Recommended articles

The quake's epicenter was off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, causing severe damage to buildings.

In Taipei, approximately 150 kilometers away, older buildings experienced tile loss, leading schools to evacuate students to sports fields equipped with yellow safety helmets.

Amid continuing aftershocks, some children used textbooks as shields against falling debris.

ADVERTISEMENT

abcnew.go.com reports stated that neighbours and rescue workers were seen lifting residents, including a toddler, through windows and onto the street as doors became fused shut during the shaking.

Despite appearing mobile, they seemed shocked but luckily without serious injuries.

Although Taiwan is accustomed to frequent earthquakes and has a well-prepared population, authorities had anticipated a relatively mild quake and thus didn't issue alerts.

The eventual tremor was powerful enough to unsettle even those accustomed to such seismic activity.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo announces government plans to construct 30 Smart Schools this year

Herbert Krapa

Akufo-Addo appoints Herbert Krapa as new ECG board chairman amid dumsor concerns

Fuel Pumps

Government halts implementation of price stabilization and recovery levy on petroleum products

Teaching Music and Dance in Schools: How it is becoming a neglected subject

Teaching Music and Dance in schools: How it is becoming a neglected subject