The legislator was reportedly travelling from Koforidua to Accra when a commercial vehicle crashed into his car.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, eight passengers who were in the commercial vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries.

The MPs vehicle after the accident

The incident is said to have happened on Monday evening, near the Asuoyaa Bridge, where the commercial minibus veered off its lane.

Unable to apply the brakes early enough, the driver of the vehicle rammed into the MP’s incoming Ford.

Mr. Acquah was subsequently treated at the Koforidua General Hospital, before departing for Accra for Parliamentary duties.

Meanwhile, the right injured passengers have also been admitted at the Koforidua General Hospital.