800 US soldiers in Ghana for jungle warfare training


The jungle warfare training is part of the US, Ghana Defense Cooperation Agreement signed earlier this year.

  • Published:
File Photo

File Photo

About 800 troops from the United States Army and other countries are currently training with the Ghana Armed Forces at the Achiase Jungle Warfare School.

According to the outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Porter Jackson, the exercise “includes a training by Ghanaians of Americans at the Jungle Warfare Centre and we are very pleased that Ghana remains the only country in Africa that is training US forces.”

Outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Porter Jackson

Outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Porter Jackson

 

Addressing journalists at the US Embassy in Accra on Tuesday July 24, Mr. Jackson said the training spoke to Ghana’s partnership with the United States in the peace and security area.

He stated that the US will continue to provide equipment and training to Ghana due to the West African country’s active participation in international peacekeeping.

“Of course Ghana remains an active participant in international peacekeeping and we continue to provide equipment and training for that but we really see this as an equal partnership and we are very excited about the capacity of both countries to contribute equally to that partnership,” he added.

Mr. Jackson further debunked reports of an American military base being set up in Ghana, as was widely speculated when the US, Ghana Defense Cooperation Agreement was ratified.

