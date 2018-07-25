Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police gives 14-year-old 36 lashes for being stubborn


Injustice Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubborn

Photos making rounds on social media, Stanley is seen with marks of the physical assault at his back.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The District Police Commander of Akontombra in the Western Region, ASP Dickson Obeng, has been accused of ordering the police officers to flog a 14-year-old class 6 pupil, Stanley Antwi of the St. James Anglican Primary at Akontombra.

According to reports, the victim received 36 cane lashes on the orders of ASP Obeng, for fighting a school mate after school.

Photos making rounds on social media, Stanley is seen with marks of the physical assault at his back.

READ MORE: Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gun

The father of the victim, Enoch Tandoh, a 36-year-old farmer said his son [Antwi] returned from school with his uniform soaked in blood after the flogging.

play

 

He narrated the incident to Accra-based Citi FM that "I was in my farm when my wife called to inform me that our children have returned from school, but Stanley is bleeding at his back and so I should stop the farm work and assist to take him to the hospital".

"So I rushed home to see my children only to see my son Stanley with severe marks of beatings at his back, his chest and parts of his stomach. When I asked Stanley what happened, he said the District Police Commander ASP Dickson Obeng whose office is just behind their school ordered his men to whip him for fighting with one of his classmates after school has closed," he added.

He said he later confronted the police commander ASP Obeng over the matter and he admitted ordering his men to flog the boy to teach him a lesson.

According to Tandoh, his son was pinned to a table and flogged by the officers.

READ ALSO: Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother

He said after his son was flogged, the police commander told him to apply shea butter on the wounds. so everything will be fine.

The victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, the father of the victim has pleaded with human rights activists to help him get justice for his son.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Development: Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure Development Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure
Gitmo Detainees: Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana Gitmo Detainees Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana
Warning: Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't Warning Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
Threat: Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gun Threat Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gun
Growing Population: Don’t give birth to more than 3 babies - Population Council warns Growing Population Don’t give birth to more than 3 babies - Population Council warns
Human Right Abuse: Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah Human Right Abuse Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Helicopter carrying gold forced to land on maize farm Pulse Filla Helicopter carrying gold forced to land on maize farm
Police Violence: Families of killed Zongo youth may be compensated – Boniface Police Violence Families of killed Zongo youth may be compensated – Boniface
Illuminati Allegations: Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group Illuminati Allegations Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group



Top Articles

1 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
2 Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by policebullet
3 $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face...bullet
4 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
5 Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of...bullet
6 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman...bullet
7 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking...bullet
8 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings-...bullet
9 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police...bullet
10 Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at...bullet

Related Articles

Human Right Abuse Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah
Police Assault Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother
Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua Donkor
Patience Osafo Woman assaulted by police is a thief- Akua Donkor claims without evidence
Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for assaulting nursing woman
Police Brutality Medical report reveals nursing mother suffered severe bruises
Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by police
Ghana Police Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint
Police Service Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says
Justice IMANI boss mulls suit against Midland Savings and Loans over assault

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

ECG Privatization Parliament approves takeover of ECG
Akua Donkor
Police Assault Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother
Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo
In Ashanti Region Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo against Govt
In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments