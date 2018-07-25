Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Akua Donkor to defend 'commando' police officer


Police Assault Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother

The police officer was exposed in a video assaulting, kicking and slapping a customer of the company after ordering her to walk out of the banking hall because they have closed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Akua Donkor play

Akua Donkor

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has said she would go to court and defend the police officer, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor for beating a nursing mother at Midland Savings and Loans.

The police officer was exposed in a video assaulting, kicking and slapping a customer of the company after ordering her to walk out of the banking hall because they have closed.

His action angered social media users after the video went viral.

The victim, Patience Safo, was ruthlessly assaulted by the policeman.

READ MORE: Woman assaulted by police is a thief- Akua Donkor claims without evidence

Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor punched her powerfully in the face after he was asked to drive her away.

The policeman has been arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and is currently being held at police headquarters assisting investigations.

play

 

But Akua Donkor thinks the police officer is being victimized for carrying out his duties and protecting the bank from being robbed.

She said she is ready to submit her evidence to court if Lance Corporal Amanor is sacked by the IGP and taken to court for prosecution.

She stated: "I will even go and bail him if he is sacked. I want to know which court the IGP intends to take him to, I will go there personally, surrender the evidence I have and fully support the policeman".

According to her, women are used as accomplices by armed robbers in robbing banks.

READ ALSO: Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua Donkor

"When things are going on and you don’t know, be open to learn. Women lately negotiate with armed robbers and pull stunts on banks. She said she was withdrawing money, how much money was she taking so much so that she had to spend a week at the bank? It’s obvious she was sent by robbers, it’s what they do. Some women fake pregnancy and labour by putting clothes on their tummies to truck drivers by the roadside and get their accomplices to rob them when they pick them," she added.

Akua Donkor hinted that the woman with her two-month-baby should have been given more beatings than she received.

She said: "The beatings they gave her were not enough, they should have beaten her even more because she is a thief. That’s what the ladies do now and I have evidence to back it. I don’t know either of the two people; the policeman nor the woman but I’m telling you the facts on the ground. They plan, get to the targeted location, wait till there are just a few persons and then they execute their plans".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

ECG Privatization: Parliament approves takeover of ECG ECG Privatization Parliament approves takeover of ECG
Video: Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaiman Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaiman
In Ashanti Region: Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo against Govt In Ashanti Region Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo against Govt
In Northern Ghana: Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments
SSNIT Software Saga: Thompson, 4 others charged with 29 counts of financial loss SSNIT Software Saga Thompson, 4 others charged with 29 counts of financial loss
Accident: Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese

Recommended Videos

Police Violence: Families of killed Zongo youth may be compensated – Boniface Police Violence Families of killed Zongo youth may be compensated – Boniface
Illuminati Allegations: Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group Illuminati Allegations Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group
Police Assault Saga: I support sanctions against ‘woman beater’ policeman – Nana Addo Police Assault Saga I support sanctions against ‘woman beater’ policeman – Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by policebullet
2 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
3 $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face...bullet
4 Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of...bullet
5 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
6 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hallbullet
7 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting...bullet
8 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings-...bullet
9 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police...bullet
10 Travel Issues US threatens to impose visa restrictions...bullet

Related Articles

Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua Donkor
Patience Osafo Woman assaulted by police is a thief- Akua Donkor claims without evidence
Homosexuality In Ghana Akua Donkor says Nana Addo and Bawumia are gay partners
Free SHS Couple arrested for stealing food meant for SHS students
In Central Region Hawkers shower praises on Akufo-Addo for Free SHS as scores of them return to school
NDC MP Ablakwa donates furniture in support of Free SHS
Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by police
Grabbed Akua Donkor in police grips for allegedly defrauding trader
Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for assaulting nursing woman
Church Attack Blame Nana Akufo-Addo for arson – Concerned Clergy

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm
Women Empowerment 2nd POWA forum tackles media’s impact on women’s participation in politics
Minister of Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh on 2018 WASSCE
Examinations Upward increase in 2018 WASSCE success hits 1.8%
Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region
Agriculture Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region