Akua Donkor to defend 'commando' police officer

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has said she would go to court and defend the police officer, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor for beating a nursing mother at Midland Savings and Loans.

The police officer was exposed in a video assaulting, kicking and slapping a customer of the company after ordering her to walk out of the banking hall because they have closed.

His action angered social media users after the video went viral.

The victim, Patience Safo, was ruthlessly assaulted by the policeman.

Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor punched her powerfully in the face after he was asked to drive her away.

The policeman has been arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and is currently being held at police headquarters assisting investigations.

But Akua Donkor thinks the police officer is being victimized for carrying out his duties and protecting the bank from being robbed.

She said she is ready to submit her evidence to court if Lance Corporal Amanor is sacked by the IGP and taken to court for prosecution.

She stated: "I will even go and bail him if he is sacked. I want to know which court the IGP intends to take him to, I will go there personally, surrender the evidence I have and fully support the policeman".

According to her, women are used as accomplices by armed robbers in robbing banks.

"When things are going on and you don’t know, be open to learn. Women lately negotiate with armed robbers and pull stunts on banks. She said she was withdrawing money, how much money was she taking so much so that she had to spend a week at the bank? It’s obvious she was sent by robbers, it’s what they do. Some women fake pregnancy and labour by putting clothes on their tummies to truck drivers by the roadside and get their accomplices to rob them when they pick them," she added.

Akua Donkor hinted that the woman with her two-month-baby should have been given more beatings than she received.

She said: "The beatings they gave her were not enough, they should have beaten her even more because she is a thief. That’s what the ladies do now and I have evidence to back it. I don’t know either of the two people; the policeman nor the woman but I’m telling you the facts on the ground. They plan, get to the targeted location, wait till there are just a few persons and then they execute their plans".