Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Woman assaulted by police is a thief- Akua Donkor claims


Patience Osafo Woman assaulted by police is a thief- Akua Donkor claims without evidence

In a viral audio, the controversial politicians said the woman is an accomplice of a criminal gang who often use nursing and pregnant women to rob banks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The founder of Ghana Freedom Party Madam Akua Donkor has alleged that Patience Osafo, the woman who was assaulted at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loans Limited by a police officer, is a thief.

READ MORE: Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for assaulting nursing woman

In a viral audio, the controversial politicians said the woman is an accomplice of a criminal gang who often use nursing and pregnant women to rob banks.

Without providing evidence, Madam Donkor said it was obvious the woman was sent by armed robbers to the bank.

She said: “When things are going on and you don’t know, be open to learn. Women lately negotiate with armed robbers and pull stunts on banks.

"She said she was withdrawing money, how much money was she taking so much so that she had to spend a week at the bank? It’s obvious she was sent by robbers, it’s what they do.

"Some women fake pregnancy and labour by putting clothes on their tummies to trick drivers by the roadside and get their accomplices to rob them when they pick them."

She continued: The beatings they gave her were not enough, they should have beaten her even more because she is a thief. That’s what the ladies do now and I have evidence to back it.

"I don’t know either of the two people; the policeman nor the woman but I’m telling you the facts on the ground. They plan, get to the targeted location, wait till there are just a few persons and then they execute their plans."

READ MORE: Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint

The police officer at the centre of the assault, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor aka Skalla , has been interdicted by the police service.

Meanwhile the police man's family has apologised for his behaviour, asking Ghanaians, the president and the IGP to forgive "our son."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Police Assault: Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua Donkor Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua Donkor
Police Arrest: Bullion van driver ‘killer’ arrested Police Arrest Bullion van driver ‘killer’ arrested
Trgaedy: Bride, best man die in a gory accident Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accident
Police Brutality: Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for assaulting nursing woman Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for assaulting nursing woman
Police Brutality: Medical report reveals nursing mother suffered severe bruises Police Brutality Medical report reveals nursing mother suffered severe bruises
Patience Osafo: Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by police Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by police

Recommended Videos

Video: Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating woman Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating woman
Disgraceful Service: Uniformed Ghana Police officer beats nursing mother Disgraceful Service Uniformed Ghana Police officer beats nursing mother
Better Policies: Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo Better Policies Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hallbullet
2 Midland Savings and Loans Assault Bank staff were laughing while I was...bullet
3 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in...bullet
4 Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing...bullet
5 Police Brutality Ghanaians donate GHC12,000 to woman brutalized...bullet
6 Police Brutality Meet the police officer who assaulted the...bullet
7 Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasibullet
8 Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing motherbullet
9 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police...bullet
10 Frederick Amanor Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s...bullet

Related Articles

Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for assaulting nursing woman
Police Brutality Medical report reveals nursing mother suffered severe bruises
Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by police
Ghana Police Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint
Police Service Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says
Justice IMANI boss mulls suit against Midland Savings and Loans over assault
Tragedy Police officer accidentally kills bullion driver
Police Brutality Ghanaians donate GHC12,000 to woman brutalized by police officer
Frederick Amanor Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians
Police Assault Nana Akufo-Addo wades into assault of woman at banking hall

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

In Western Region Commercial sex worker stabbed to death by patron
Ghana Police Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint
Police Service Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says
Justice IMANI boss mulls suit against Midland Savings and Loans over assault