The founder of Ghana Freedom Party Madam Akua Donkor has alleged that Patience Osafo, the woman who was assaulted at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loans Limited by a police officer, is a thief.

In a viral audio, the controversial politicians said the woman is an accomplice of a criminal gang who often use nursing and pregnant women to rob banks.

Without providing evidence, Madam Donkor said it was obvious the woman was sent by armed robbers to the bank.

She said: “When things are going on and you don’t know, be open to learn. Women lately negotiate with armed robbers and pull stunts on banks.

"She said she was withdrawing money, how much money was she taking so much so that she had to spend a week at the bank? It’s obvious she was sent by robbers, it’s what they do.

"Some women fake pregnancy and labour by putting clothes on their tummies to trick drivers by the roadside and get their accomplices to rob them when they pick them."

She continued: “The beatings they gave her were not enough, they should have beaten her even more because she is a thief. That’s what the ladies do now and I have evidence to back it.

"I don’t know either of the two people; the policeman nor the woman but I’m telling you the facts on the ground. They plan, get to the targeted location, wait till there are just a few persons and then they execute their plans."

The police officer at the centre of the assault, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor aka Skalla , has been interdicted by the police service.

Meanwhile the police man's family has apologised for his behaviour, asking Ghanaians, the president and the IGP to forgive "our son."