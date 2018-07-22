Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint

news

Patience Osafo, the woman who was battered by a police officer at the Midland Savings and Loans banking hall in Accra has lodged an official complaint at the Legon Police Station.

READ MORE: Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians

Madam Osafo lodged an official complaint of assault at the Legon Police Station on Saturday against Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor aka Skalla.

The Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, told Accra-based Citi FM that two-prong investigations will be opened against the abusive officer-- professional and criminal.

“He has been identified and placed in custody. The lady in question has also been identified and has lodged a formal complaint at the Legon police station," he said.

"The next step would be in two folds – the administration or professional aspect and the criminal aspect which has already been initiated by the lady by lodging a formal complaint to the police,” he added.

Lance Corporal Amanor was seen in a leaked video assaulting Madam Osafo after she had gone to withdraw her savings.

READ MORE: Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says

It is unclear what provoked the police officer to assault the woman but is widely reported that refused the leave the banking hall until she's attended to.