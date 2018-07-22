Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint


Ghana Police Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint

Madam Osafo lodged an official complaint of assault at the Legon Police Station on Saturday against Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor aka Skalla.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Patience Osafo, the woman who was battered by a police officer at the Midland Savings and Loans banking hall in Accra has lodged an official complaint at the Legon Police Station.

READ MORE: Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians

Madam Osafo lodged an official complaint of assault at the Legon Police Station on Saturday against Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor aka Skalla.

The Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, told Accra-based Citi FM that two-prong investigations will be opened against the abusive officer-- professional and criminal.

“He has been identified and placed in custody. The lady in question has also been identified and has lodged a formal complaint at the Legon police station," he said.

"The next step would be in two folds – the administration or professional aspect and the criminal aspect which has already been initiated by the lady by lodging a formal complaint to the police,” he added.

Lance Corporal Amanor was seen in a leaked video assaulting Madam Osafo after she had gone to withdraw her savings.

READ MORE: Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says

It is unclear what provoked the police officer to assault the woman but is widely reported that refused the leave the banking hall until she's attended to.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Police Service: Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says Police Service Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says
Justice: IMANI boss mulls suit against Midland Savings and Loans over assault Justice IMANI boss mulls suit against Midland Savings and Loans over assault
Tragedy: Mobile money operator gunned down by robbers Tragedy Mobile money operator gunned down by robbers
Police Assault: Nana Akufo-Addo wades into assault of woman at banking hall Police Assault Nana Akufo-Addo wades into assault of woman at banking hall
Tragedy: Police officer accidentally kills bullion driver Tragedy Police officer accidentally kills bullion driver
Frederick Amanor: Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians Frederick Amanor Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians

Recommended Videos

Better Policies: Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo Better Policies Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo
Budget Review: Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000 Budget Review Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000
Free SHS: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Free SHS Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe



Top Articles

1 Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing motherbullet
2 Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing motherbullet
3 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hallbullet
4 Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasibullet
5 Midland Savings and Loans Assault Bank staff were laughing while...bullet
6 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police...bullet
7 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting...bullet
8 Confusion Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over...bullet
9 Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfrobullet
10 Police Brutality Meet the police officer who assaulted...bullet

Related Articles

Tragedy Police officer accidentally kills bullion driver
Police Brutality Ghanaians donate GHC12,000 to woman brutalized by police officer
Frederick Amanor Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians
Police Service Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says
Justice IMANI boss mulls suit against Midland Savings and Loans over assault
Tragedy Mobile money operator gunned down by robbers
Police Assault Nana Akufo-Addo wades into assault of woman at banking hall
In Kasoa Robbers rape, kill hairdresser
Police Assault OccupyGhana condemns assault of woman at Midland Savings and Loans Limited
Midland Savings and Loans Limited GBA 'appalled' by assault on Patience Osafo at banking hall

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no...bullet

Local

Police Brutality Ghanaians donate GHC12,000 to woman brutalized by police officer
In Kasoa Robbers rape, kill hairdresser
Midland Savings and Loans Limited GBA 'appalled' by assault on Patience Osafo at banking hall
Police Assault OccupyGhana condemns assault of woman at Midland Savings and Loans Limited