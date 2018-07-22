Pulse.com.gh logo
Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister hints


play

The police officer who assaulted a woman at the Midland Savings and Loans Limited in Accra could be dismissed, the Interior Minister has said.

According to him, the conduct of Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor aka Skalla is not in consonance with police professionalism.

READ MORE: Nana Akufo-Addo wades into assault of woman at banking hall

“I do not see anything on the video that is sufficient for him to react that way to an unarmed woman," Mr Dery told Accra-based Citi FM. “From what I have seen, this behaviour is not in consonance with police professionalism. Disciplinary action must be taken and if nothing else extraordinary is found, he should be dismissed. He does not qualify to wear uniform…”

He made the comments after the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, ordered for Corporal Amanor's arrest.

The action of the police service in the matter has been endorsed by the president, who decried the action of the abusive police officer yesterday.

Commenting on the matter, president Nana Akufo-Addo said:  "Police men are meant to protect citizens, not to assault citizens.

"The measures that the IGP (Inspector General of Police) has taken to sanction the erring police man, and to make sure these things don't happen again have my complete support," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said he supports "100% the measures he (IGP) has taken, so that we can stop these incidents from proliferting."

--Family apology---

The family of the police officer has Ghanaians, the president and the Inspector General of Police to forgive "our son."

The family admitted his conduct was barbaric, inhumane and antithesis to the professional training of the police.

We have known Skalla as an amiable person, very caring and considerate and his conduct as captured on the tape is very unusual of him, the statement said.

"That notwithstanding, we are pleading with the good people of Ghana to find that forgiving heart deep down within to forgive our son," the family said.

READ MORE:  Police investigating staff of Midland Savings and Loans Limited over assault on woman

--Donations--

Pulse.com.gh is learning that several individuals have donated cash and gifts to the assaulted woman, Patience Osafo.

It has bee reported that National Women's organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party has donated a cash of GHC5,000 to her.

We also understand philanthropist and owner of Accra-based Peace FM, Osei Kwame Despite, has pledged financial assistance.

