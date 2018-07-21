Pulse.com.gh logo
Police investigating staff of Midland Savings and Loans Limited


Police investigating staff of Midland Savings and Loans Limited over assault on woman

It follows outrage over a leaked video capturing a police officer assaulting a woman at the banking of the financial institution.

play IGP

Investigation has commenced into the conduct of officials of Midland Savings and Loans Limited, the police have announced.

READ MORE: Midland Savings and Loans knew about assault?

"Investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law," according to the police.

 

The company has condemned the assault, apologised to the woman, Patience Osafo, and reported the incident to the police for "justice."

"We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilized act," the statement said.

READ MORE: Bank staff were laughing while I was assaulted- woman recounts

"We have reported the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken to ensure our client gets justice.

"We want to assure the public that we are an institution that really cares about the welfare and safety of our customers".

