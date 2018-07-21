news

Investigation has commenced into the conduct of officials of Midland Savings and Loans Limited, the police have announced.

It follows outrage over a leaked video capturing a police officer assaulting a woman at the banking of the financial institution.

"Investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law," according to the police.

The company has condemned the assault, apologised to the woman, Patience Osafo, and reported the incident to the police for "justice."

"We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilized act," the statement said.

"We have reported the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken to ensure our client gets justice.

"We want to assure the public that we are an institution that really cares about the welfare and safety of our customers".