Midland Savings and Loans knew about assault?

It is emerging that the policeman assault on a woman at the Midlands Savings and Loans branch in Accra happened a day before the distressing video was leaked to the public on Friday.

However, the incident was allegedly swept under the carpet by the bank until the video went viral on Friday.

Many Ghanaian social media users have accused the savings and loans company of complicity and bad customer service following the assault.

A news anchor at TV3 wrote on Twitter: "Midland Savings and loans is equally irresponsible and a disgrace for allowing the police officer to beat up this woman simply because she arrived at the bank late! And insisted she takes money. What if she had no money and that was the only thing she had to rely on that day?"

Pulse Ghana former Editor and now Head of Current Affairs at Citi FM and TV, Godfred Akoto Boafo, tweeted: "Midland Savings and Loans should just wait for Monday. Lawsuit coming at full speed."

"Midland Savings and Loans, so is that how you handle your customers? Calling armed policeman to drive away a nursing mother who is coming to withdraw her own money? The most annoying part is, no one was ready to separate them. Shame on you Midland Savings and Loans," a Twitter user wrote.

Midlands Savings and Loans Limited on Friday said the Management of company “condemns in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.”

“We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilised act,” it added.

The statement said the matter has been reported to the police to "ensure our client gets justice."

The statement did not state when the incident was reported to the police.

Police say investigation has commenced into the conduct of officials of the company.

The woman who was assaulted has alleged that they stood by and watched as she was being assulted. She also said a staff was laughing at her when was beaten.

"Investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law."