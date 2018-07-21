Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Bank staff were laughing while I was assaulted- woman recounts


Midland Savings and Loans Assault Bank staff were laughing while I was assaulted- woman recounts

She singled out a female staff who was laughing at her while she was being assaulted by the police officer who has now been arrested.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Patience Osafo, the woman who was assaulted by a police officer at the Accra branch of the Midlands Savings and Loans Limited, has said staff of the company looked on while she was assaulted.

READ MORE: Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hall

She singled out a female staff who was laughing at her while she was being assaulted by the police officer who has now been arrested.

“They were all there," she said told UTV on Friday. "They did not say anything. They were in their offices, inside the house and they were looking… there was one girl was laughing, she was even happy the policeman was beating me.”

The police officer, identified as Corporal Godzi Fredrick Amanor, was arrested Friday evening after the Inspector General of Police watched the traumatising video and ordered for his arrest for criminal processes to begin.

Meanwhile Midland Savings and Loans Limited has condemned the action of the policeman who abused the woman.

In a statement issued by the management of the company, it stated that they “condemn in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.”

READ MORE: "We will never do this in Nigeria"- how police in Nigeria reacted to assault on woman

“We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilised act,” it added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Police Assault: Police investigating staff of Midland Savings and Loans Limited over assault on woman Police Assault Police investigating staff of Midland Savings and Loans Limited over assault on woman
Cover up? Midland Savings and Loans knew about assault? Cover up? Midland Savings and Loans knew about assault?
Police Brutality: Meet the police officer who assaulted the nursing mother Police Brutality Meet the police officer who assaulted the nursing mother
Midland Savings and Loans Assault: "We will never do this in Nigeria"- how police in Nigeria reacted to assault on woman Midland Savings and Loans Assault "We will never do this in Nigeria"- how police in Nigeria reacted to assault on woman
Ghana Police: Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hall Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hall
Abuse In Banking Hall: Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall

Recommended Videos

Better Policies: Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo Better Policies Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo
Budget Review: Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000 Budget Review Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000
Free SHS: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Free SHS Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe



Top Articles

1 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's deathbullet
2 Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing motherbullet
3 Crime Armed robbers murder 25-year old hairdresser at Kasoabullet
4 Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing...bullet
5 Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasibullet
6 Confusion Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed...bullet
7 Vigilantism 3 of 7 killed ‘robbers’ were Delta Force membersbullet
8 Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfrobullet
9 Fire Service Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie...bullet
10 Clarification Disregard false reports, we are still...bullet

Related Articles

Midland Savings and Loans Assault "We will never do this in Nigeria"- how police in Nigeria reacted to assault on woman
Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hall
Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall
Abusive Police Midland Savings and Loans condemns police brutality at their head office
Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother
Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi
Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing mother
Infrastructure Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit
Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro
Number 12 Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster - A Plus

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Abusive Police Midland Savings and Loans condemns police brutality at their head office
Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit
Infrastructure Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit
Kwame A Plus says Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster
Number 12 Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster - A Plus
Police gun down another suspected armed robber in Dansoman