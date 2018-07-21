Bank staff were laughing while I was assaulted- woman recounts

news

Patience Osafo, the woman who was assaulted by a police officer at the Accra branch of the Midlands Savings and Loans Limited, has said staff of the company looked on while she was assaulted.

She singled out a female staff who was laughing at her while she was being assaulted by the police officer who has now been arrested.

“They were all there," she said told UTV on Friday. "They did not say anything. They were in their offices, inside the house and they were looking… there was one girl was laughing, she was even happy the policeman was beating me.”

The police officer, identified as Corporal Godzi Fredrick Amanor, was arrested Friday evening after the Inspector General of Police watched the traumatising video and ordered for his arrest for criminal processes to begin.

Meanwhile Midland Savings and Loans Limited has condemned the action of the policeman who abused the woman.

In a statement issued by the management of the company, it stated that they “condemn in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.”

“We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilised act,” it added.